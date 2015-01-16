By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Jan 16 Indonesian crude palm oil output
is estimated to have fallen around 6 percent in December from
November, hit by a seasonal downturn in production, a survey of
leading industry officials showed.
Palm output was 2.165 million tonnes in December in the
world's top producer, according to the median estimate in a
Reuters survey of four Indonesian industry officials and
plantation companies, versus 2.306 million tonnes in November.
"I suspect it is due to seasonality factors because
typically December is the peak but this year it was earlier,"
said Maybank Investment Bank analyst Ong Chee Ting.
The lower palm production cycle usually starts in the third
or fourth quarter before bottoming out in the first quarter,
said Ting, adding that last year the downturn kicked off in the
third quarter.
Leading Southeast Asian palm producing countries have also
entered their monsoon season, when thunderstorms and flooding
can delay harvesting and hinder the transport of fruit to mills.
Growers in the world's second-biggest palm producer Malaysia
are struggling with the aftermath of the worst monsoon floods in
decades, which destroyed transportation and processing
infrastructure in some states.
The median estimate for Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO)
exports in December was 1.837 million tonnes, down from 2.1
million tonnes last month. Inventories were seen at 2.325
million tonnes, compared to 2.225 million tonnes in November.
Indonesian palm exports usually track production trends,
said Ting, adding that the upcoming Lunar New Year festivities
may boost vegetable oil demand in January.
Palm oil exports to India are expected to slow in January,
after the world's biggest vegetable oil importer raised the
import tax on crude edible oils and refined oils by 5 percentage
points each to protect local farmers.
In an effort to aid palm sellers, Indonesia kept its crude
palm oil export tax at zero for January, allowing duty-free
exports for the fourth straight month.
Reliable palm oil data is difficult to find in Indonesia.
The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) publishes monthly
data provided by a professional surveyor, which showed 2.47
million tonnes of exports in October.
The monthly Reuters survey includes contributions from
GAPKI, the Indonesian Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable
Oil Industry Association and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources &
Technology, one of the largest listed palm companies.
Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results for
2014 (all forecasts are in million tonnes):
Month Output Exports Inventories
December 2.165 1.837 2.325
November 2.306 2.100 2.225
October 2.385 1.820 2.378
September 2.675 1.750 2.500
August 2.750 1.720 2.575
