* Indonesia likely produced 2.049 million tonnes CPO in February * Output seen picking up from March as monsoons recede * Exports rose in February on demand over holiday season By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, March 18 Indonesian crude palm oil output in February likely steadied near January levels, although production is seen picking up in the coming months as the monsoons recede, a survey of leading industry officials showed. A rise in supply from the world's No.1 producer would drag on benchmark palm prices that are currently trading near seven-week lows of 2,128 ringgit ($575) per tonne. Indonesia produced 2.049 million tonnes crude palm oil (CPO) in February, the median estimate in a Reuters survey of three Indonesian industry officials and plantation companies shows, versus 2.056 million tonnes in January. "It was a very low production month," said Joelianto, a senior trader at PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology (SMART). But he sees output rising 3 percent in March due to more working days and a receding monsoon. Indonesia and No.2 producer Malaysia have entered the final weeks of their monsoon season, when thunderstorms and flooding delay harvesting and hinder the transport of fruit to mills. This contributes to a lower output cycle, which usually starts in the third or fourth quarter before bottoming out in the first quarter. The median estimate for Indonesian CPO exports in February was 1.750 million tonnes, versus 1.658 million in January. Data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association shows February exports reached 1.79 million tonnes. The government does not issue regular palm oil data. Exports were higher due to demand over the holiday season at the end of the year and January, added Joelianto. "Maybe people came in to buy again ahead of the Palm and Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference," he said, referring to an industry meet held in Kuala Lumpur this month. The survey pegged Indonesian palm stocks at 2.425 million tonnes for February, compared to 2.413 million in January. Domestic consumption was seen at around 598,350 tonnes. Traders are now waiting for the impact on local palm demand from Indonesia's new biodiesel mandates. The country has said it may give tax breaks to support its biodiesel mandates, after earlier raising the minimum bio content in diesel fuel to 15 percent and ramping up biodiesel subsidies. Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results for 2014/2015 (forecasts in million tonnes). The survey includes contributions from the Indonesian Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry Association and SMART, one of the largest listed palm companies. Month Output Exports Inventories February 2.049 1.750 2.425 January 2.056 1.658 2.413 ---------------------------------------------------- December 2.165 1.837 2.325 November 2.306 2.100 2.225 October 2.385 1.820 2.378 September 2.675 1.750 2.500 August 2.750 1.720 2.575 ($1 = 3.7000 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)