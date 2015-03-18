* Indonesia likely produced 2.049 million tonnes CPO in
February
* Output seen picking up from March as monsoons recede
* Exports rose in February on demand over holiday season
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, March 18 Indonesian crude palm oil
output in February likely steadied near January levels, although
production is seen picking up in the coming months as the
monsoons recede, a survey of leading industry officials showed.
A rise in supply from the world's No.1 producer would drag
on benchmark palm prices that are currently trading
near seven-week lows of 2,128 ringgit ($575) per tonne.
Indonesia produced 2.049 million tonnes crude palm oil (CPO)
in February, the median estimate in a Reuters survey of three
Indonesian industry officials and plantation companies shows,
versus 2.056 million tonnes in January.
"It was a very low production month," said Joelianto, a
senior trader at PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology
(SMART). But he sees output rising 3 percent in March
due to more working days and a receding monsoon.
Indonesia and No.2 producer Malaysia have entered the final
weeks of their monsoon season, when thunderstorms and flooding
delay harvesting and hinder the transport of fruit to mills.
This contributes to a lower output cycle, which usually
starts in the third or fourth quarter before bottoming out in
the first quarter.
The median estimate for Indonesian CPO exports in February
was 1.750 million tonnes, versus 1.658 million in January.
Data from the Indonesian Palm Oil Association shows February
exports reached 1.79 million tonnes. The government does not
issue regular palm oil data.
Exports were higher due to demand over the holiday season at
the end of the year and January, added Joelianto.
"Maybe people came in to buy again ahead of the Palm and
Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference," he said, referring to an
industry meet held in Kuala Lumpur this month.
The survey pegged Indonesian palm stocks at 2.425 million
tonnes for February, compared to 2.413 million in January.
Domestic consumption was seen at around 598,350 tonnes.
Traders are now waiting for the impact on local palm demand
from Indonesia's new biodiesel mandates.
The country has said it may give tax breaks to support its
biodiesel mandates, after earlier raising the minimum bio
content in diesel fuel to 15 percent and ramping up biodiesel
subsidies.
Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results for
2014/2015 (forecasts in million tonnes).
The survey includes contributions from the Indonesian Palm
Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry Association and
SMART, one of the largest listed palm companies.
Month Output Exports Inventories
February 2.049 1.750 2.425
January 2.056 1.658 2.413
----------------------------------------------------
December 2.165 1.837 2.325
November 2.306 2.100 2.225
October 2.385 1.820 2.378
September 2.675 1.750 2.500
August 2.750 1.720 2.575
($1 = 3.7000 ringgit)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)