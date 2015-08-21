* Indonesia's CPO output seen 2.856 million tonnes in July
* Output, stocks seen at highest since at least August
* CPO exports seen down 20 percent m/m, lowest since March
By Michael Taylor and Bernadette Christina
JAKARTA, Aug 21 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO)
exports likely slumped 20 percent to a four-month low in July
due to Ramadan holidays and a new levy on shipments, although
output at the top producer continued to climb for a fifth month,
a Reuters survey showed.
Worries that exports could weaken further after the holy
Muslim month of Ramadan, together with higher output, could dent
benchmark palm prices that are heading for an eighth
weekly drop - the longest such losing streak since 1999.
Indonesia's CPO exports reached 1.92 million tonnes in July,
according to the median estimate of the survey of three
Indonesian industry officials and plantation companies, down 20
percent from the forecast for June and the lowest since March.
"The drop in exports was partly due to less working days in
the second half of the month for the festival," said Ivy Ng, an
analyst at CIMB Investment Bank. People usually take time off to
celebrate Eid-al-Fitr at the end of Ramadan, which this year
stretched over June-July.
"Maybe some people tried to ship out as much of their
product in June, because of concerns that it (levy) could come
on July 1 although it eventually came on July 16," Ng added.
Indonesia's new levy requires exporters to pay $50 per tonne
for CPO shipments and $30 for shipments of processed palm oil
products.
"The CPO levy makes our products less competitive in the
global market," said Sahat Sinaga, executive director at the
Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry Association (GIMNI).
"Our markets are taken over by Malaysia."
The survey pegged Indonesia's July production at 2.856
million tonnes, versus 2.8 million tonnes in June.
Indonesian production is likely to rise more in August as
plantations are now into their peak harvesting period, while
exports are expected to remain weak due to weak global economic
sentiment, CIMB's Ng said.
According to the survey, Indonesian palm stocks were at 3.2
million tonnes in July, versus 3.046 million in June. Domestic
consumption was estimated at between 550,000 and 800,000 tonnes.
Domestic biodiesel demand was also down due to weak crude
prices, analysts said.
The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) publishes
monthly data provided by a professional surveyor, which last
showed July exports at 2.09 million tonnes.
The Reuters survey includes contributions from GAPKI, GIMNI
and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology, one of
the largest listed palm companies.
Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results and
GAPKI palm & lauric oils export data for 2014/15 (forecasts in
million tonnes).
Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI export data
July 2.856 1.920 3.200 2.09
June 2.800 2.400 3.046 2.27
May 2.774 2.150 2.540 2.22
April 2.662 2.046 2.602 2.25
March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03
February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79
January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81
----------------------------------------------------
December 2.165 1.837 2.325 1.97
November 2.306 2.100 2.225 2.26
October 2.385 1.820 2.378 2.47
September 2.675 1.750 2.500 1.70
August 2.750 1.720 2.575 1.72
(Reporting by Michael Taylor and Bernadette Christina; Editing
by Himani Sarkar)