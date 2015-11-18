* Indonesia's Oct CPO output seen at 3.01 mln T
* Indonesia CPO exports seen at 2.21 mln T for Oct
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Nov 18 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO)
output dropped slightly in October from the previous month, a
Reuters survey showed, in part due to the choking haze that
disrupted travel and agriculture in Southeast Asia for most of
the last two months.
CPO output in October was 3.01 million tonnes, slightly
lower than 3.1 million tonnes in September, according to the
median estimate of a survey of four Indonesian industry
officials and plantation companies.
Production in the most recent two months is down 3-6 percent
from a one-year high of 3.198 million tonnes hit in August.
"Due to heavy fires and the haze in October to early
November, CPO production was down compared to September," said
Sahat Sinaga, executive director at the Indonesian Vegetable Oil
Industry Association (GIMNI).
Indonesia and much of the wider Southeast Asian region
suffered for weeks over September and October from smoke - known
regionally as "the haze" - caused by smouldering forest and
peatland fires on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo. The air
began to clear over the region from early November because of
heavy rains.
Indonesia's peak palm oil output usually runs August to
September, and an easing in production in the global top
producer is typically expected in the following months as the
country heads into the beginning of its wet season in November.
Falling output may support benchmark palm prices,
which have added 1 percent this year and are trading on
Wednesday just up from a three-week low of 2,274 ringgit ($518)
per tonne hit earlier in the day.
The Reuters survey pegged CPO exports for October at 2.213
million tonnes, also slightly lower from September.
"There is increasing demand from China, Europe and United
States," said Fadhil Hasan, executive director at the Indonesian
Palm Oil Association (GAPKI).
According to the survey, Indonesian palm stocks were at
3.025 million tonnes in October, down from 3.050 million in
September.
Indonesia's domestic consumption of the tropical oil was
estimated at between 550,000 tonnes and 830,000 tonnes.
GAPKI publishes monthly data provided by a professional
surveyor that last showed October exports at 2.61 million
tonnes.
The Reuters survey for October comprises contributions from
the Indonesian Palm Oil Board, GAPKI, GIMNI and PT Sinar Mas
Agro Resources & Technology, one of the largest listed
palm oil companies.
Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results and
GAPKI palm and palm kernel oils export data for 2014/15
(forecasts in million tonnes).
Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI export data
October 3.010 2.213 3.025 2.61
September 3.100 2.235 3.050 2.34
August 3.198 1.885 3.392 2.10
July 2.856 1.920 3.200 2.09
June 2.800 2.400 3.046 2.27
May 2.774 2.150 2.540 2.22
April 2.662 2.046 2.602 2.25
March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03
February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79
January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81
----------------------------------------------------
December 2.165 1.837 2.325 1.97
November 2.306 2.100 2.225 2.26
October 2.385 1.820 2.378 2.47
September 2.675 1.750 2.500 1.70
August 2.750 1.720 2.575 1.72
($1 = 4.3920 ringgit)
(Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Tom
Hogue)