By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Jan 18 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO)
output slipped to a nine-month low in December, a Reuters survey
showed, as Southeast Asia's monsoon season curtailed operations
in the world's two biggest producers of the edible oil.
Indonesia's CPO output in December was 2.457 million tonnes,
down 12 percent from 2.8 million tonnes in November and the
lowest since March, according to the median estimate in a survey
of three industry officials and one plantation company.
Falling output and rising exports may support benchmark palm
prices, which climbed nearly 10 percent in 2015 and
are currently trading near 2,480 ringgit ($564) a tonne.
"Typically, December production will come off because it is
a low production month," said plantations analyst Ivy Ng at CIMB
Research. "It is quite similar to what Malaysia has
experienced."
Last week, data from rival palm grower Malaysia showed that
CPO output there fell by 15 percent in December from the
previous month.
Southeast Asia's peak palm oil output usually runs over
August to September, with production in the world's top producer
Indonesia and No.2 producer Malaysia typically easing as the
region heads into its wet season in November.
The Reuters survey pegged Indonesia's CPO exports for
December at 2.675 million tonnes, up 28 percent from November
and highest since at least August 2014, when the survey began.
Chinese buying ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday
may have boosted palm buying in December, said Ng, adding that
many Indonesian sellers have been aggressive in selling palm
products at a discount to Malaysia in recent weeks.
According to the survey, Indonesian palm stocks were at
2.425 million tonnes in December, a level not seen since
February and down from 2.950 million tonnes in November.
Indonesia's domestic consumption of the tropical oil was
estimated in a range between 550,000 tonnes and 767,000 tonnes.
The latest monthly data published by the Indonesian Palm Oil
Association (GAPKI) showed November exports at 2.39 million
tonnes. GAPKI data for December is yet to be released.
The Reuters survey for December comprises contributions from
GAPKI, the Indonesian Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable
Oil Industry Association and Sinar Mas Agro Resources &
Technology, one of the largest listed palm oil
companies.
Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results and
GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data for 2014/15 (in
million tonnes).
Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI export data
December 2.457 2.675 2.425 ---
November 2.800 2.093 2.950 2.39
October 3.010 2.213 3.025 2.61
September 3.100 2.235 3.050 2.34
August 3.198 1.885 3.392 2.10
July 2.856 1.920 3.200 2.09
June 2.800 2.400 3.046 2.27
May 2.774 2.150 2.540 2.22
April 2.662 2.046 2.602 2.25
March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03
February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79
January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81
----------------------------------------------------
December 2.165 1.837 2.325 1.97
November 2.306 2.100 2.225 2.26
October 2.385 1.820 2.378 2.47
September 2.675 1.750 2.500 1.70
August 2.750 1.720 2.575 1.72
($1 = 4.3980 ringgit)
