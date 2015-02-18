By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Feb 18 Indonesian crude palm oil output
is estimated to have fallen around 5 percent in January from
December, hit by wet weather in key growing regions, a survey of
leading industry officials showed.
Palm output was 2.056 million tonnes in January in the
world's top producer, according to the median estimate in a
Reuters survey of four Indonesian industry officials and
plantation companies, versus 2.165 million tonnes in December.
"Weather issues in some parts," said Ivy Ng, an analyst at
CIMB Investment Bank. "Over in east Malaysia and the Kalimantan
side, we've had reports of heavy rain. That could affect the
harvesting."
Indonesia and Malaysia, the leading Southeast Asian palm
producing countries, have entered their monsoon season, when
thunderstorms and flooding can delay harvesting and hinder the
transport of fruit to mills.
This contributes to a lower palm production cycle which
usually starts in the third or fourth quarter before bottoming
out in the first quarter of the following year.
The median estimate for Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO)
exports in January was 1.658 million tonnes, down from 1.837
million in December.
"It is probably in line with the drop in production so they
have less to sell," said Ng, adding that large buyers had
stocked up in December to avoid import tariff increases in
January.
India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, raised
its import tax on crude edible oils and refined oils by 5
percentage points to protect local farmers.
Malaysia's January palm oil end-stocks probably dropped to
their lowest level in six months after flooding in the Borneo
region coupled with low yields reduced output to the lowest
level since February 2011.
Indonesian inventories were seen at 2.413 million tonnes,
compared to 2.325 million in December, while domestic
consumption was seen at around 625,000 tonnes in January.
"It could be partly due to weaker exports and weaker
domestic demand for biodiesel due to the unfavourable crude oil
price," Ng said, adding that fewer working days in February may
hamper output this month.
A plan to triple Indonesia's biodiesel subsidy will provide
some relief to Southeast Asia's beleaguered renewable fuel
industry, but it is unlikely to boost demand significantly,
given the slump in the price of rival petroleum products.
Reliable palm oil data is difficult to find in Indonesia.
The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) publishes monthly
data provided by a professional surveyor, which showed 1.97
million tonnes of exports in December.
The monthly Reuters survey includes contributions from
GAPKI, the Indonesian Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable
Oil Industry Association and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources &
Technology, one of the largest listed palm companies.
Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results for
2014/2015 (all forecasts are in million tonnes):
Month Output Exports Inventories
January 2.056 1.658 2.413
----------------------------------------------------
December 2.165 1.837 2.325
November 2.306 2.100 2.225
October 2.385 1.820 2.378
September 2.675 1.750 2.500
August 2.750 1.720 2.575
(Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Alan Raybould)