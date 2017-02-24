By Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) output likely declined in January, a second straight monthly drop in the world's top producer of the widely used commodity, a Reuters survey showed. CPO production in the Southeast Asian nation likely slipped to 2.95 million tonnes in January from 3.22 million tonnes in December, according to the median estimate in a survey of three industry associations and a state palm research firm. Exports of Indonesian CPO were estimated to have also declined in January to 2.21 million tonnes from 2.38 million tonnes a month earlier. Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) data showed the country exported 2.68 million tonnes of palm oil and palm kernel oil in December. The group's January data is not yet available. Consumption in Indonesia was seen between 800,000 and 947,000 tonnes, while the survey median showed domestic palm stocks at 1.475 million tonnes. The January survey comprises responses from GAPKI, the Indonesia Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry Association and the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute. Below is a table of the median responses to the Reuters CPO survey and GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data for 2015/2016/2017 (in million tonnes). Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI palm & kernel oils export January 2.949 2.214 1.475 -- 2016 December 3.218 2.382 1.886 2.68 November 3.310 2.221 1.786 2.84 October 3.064 2.225 1.945 2.41 September 2.900 2.000 1.738 1.73 August 2.833 1.740 1.700 2.07 July 2.802 1.875 1.875 1.60 June 2.464 1.798 1.712 1.78 May 2.188 1.919 2.100 1.76 April 2.132 1.928 2.250 2.09 March 2.150 1.895 2.592 1.74 February 2.300 2.010 3.633 2.29 January 2.440 2.005 2.025 2.10 2015 December 2.457 2.675 2.425 2.51 November 2.800 2.093 2.950 2.39 October 3.010 2.213 3.025 2.61 September 3.100 2.235 3.050 2.34 August 3.198 1.885 3.392 2.10 July 2.856 1.920 3.200 2.09 June 2.800 2.400 3.046 2.27 May 2.774 2.150 2.540 2.22 April 2.662 2.046 2.602 2.25 March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03 February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79 January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue)