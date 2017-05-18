By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, May 18 Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO)
output likely fell in April, while both exports and domestic
consumption likely rose, a Reuters survey showed.
CPO production in Indonesia, the world's top producer of the
vegetable oil, likely fell to 2.90 million tonnes from 3.08
million tonnes in March, according to the median estimate in a
survey of two industry associations and a state palm research
firm.
Exports of Indonesian CPO were estimated to increase last
month to 2.16 million tonnes, from 2.09 million tonnes in March.
Domestic use of the oil was forecast to rise to 867,000
tonnes in April, from 849,000 tonnes in March, according to the
survey.
Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) data showed the
country exported 2.47 million tonnes of palm oil and palm kernel
oil in March. The group's April data is not yet available.
Domestic palm stockpiles are forecast to decline to 1.31
million tonnes due to lower production and higher consumption in
April, compared to 2.3 million tonnes in March, according to the
median responses in the survey.
The April survey comprised responses from the Indonesia Palm
Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry Association and
the Indonesian Oil Palm Research Institute.
Below is a table of the median responses to the Reuters CPO
survey and GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data going back
to 2015 (in million tonnes).
Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI palm &
kernel oils
export
April 2.904 2.162 1.306 --
March 3.078 2.093 2.300 2.47
February 2.800 2.406 2.000 2.53
January 2.949 2.214 1.475 2.72
2016
December 3.218 2.382 1.886 2.68
November 3.310 2.221 1.786 2.84
October 3.064 2.225 1.945 2.41
September 2.900 2.000 1.738 1.73
August 2.833 1.740 1.700 2.07
July 2.802 1.875 1.875 1.60
June 2.464 1.798 1.712 1.78
May 2.188 1.919 2.100 1.76
April 2.132 1.928 2.250 2.09
March 2.150 1.895 2.592 1.74
February 2.300 2.010 3.633 2.29
January 2.440 2.005 2.025 2.10
2015
December 2.457 2.675 2.425 2.51
November 2.800 2.093 2.950 2.39
October 3.010 2.213 3.025 2.61
September 3.100 2.235 3.050 2.34
August 3.198 1.885 3.392 2.10
July 2.856 1.920 3.200 2.09
June 2.800 2.400 3.046 2.27
May 2.774 2.150 2.540 2.22
April 2.662 2.046 2.602 2.25
March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03
February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79
January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)