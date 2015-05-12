* Indonesia produced 2.662 mln T CPO in April -median estimate * Exports seen at highest since at least August last year By Michael Taylor JAKARTA, May 12 Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO) output likely rose 11 percent in April to its highest since September, a survey of leading industry officials showed, as trees entered a stronger period in the production cycle. A rise in supply from the world's No.1 producer of the tropical oil could weigh on benchmark palm prices currently trading near five-week peaks at 2,196 ringgit ($606) per tonne. Indonesia produced 2.662 million tonnes of CPO in April, the median estimate in a Reuters survey of four Indonesian industry officials and plantation companies showed, versus 2.397 million tonnes in March. "We have seen similar rises in Malaysia also," said Pawan Kumar, analyst at Rabobank International. "We saw very subdued production in the last six months - the production cycle was turning towards a better production month (in April) ... It's more to do with the biological cycle of the trees." Malaysian palm oil stocks in April rose to a five-month high as accelerating crude palm oil output offset weaker exports, data from an industry regulator showed on Monday. The median estimate for Indonesian CPO exports in April climbed to the highest level since at least August at 2.046 million tonnes, versus 1.8 million in March. Indonesian palm oil was more attractive to buyers after Malaysia, the second-largest palm grower, raised its palm oil export tax for April to 4.5 percent from zero. Indonesian palm also benefited from delays in government plans to impose a levy on CPO exports, and due to lower rapeseed output in India, the world's top palm buyer. The survey pegged Indonesian palm stocks at 2.602 million tonnes for April, compared with 2.667 million in March. "Although the oil is still in Indonesia, you must consider what stocks are for sale - it's already reserved for biodiesel," said Derom Bangun, chairman at the Indonesian Palm Oil Board (IPOB), referring to new biodiesel mandates announced by the Indonesian government in recent weeks. Domestic consumption was estimated to range between 550,000 and 650,000 tonnes. The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) publishes monthly data provided by a professional surveyor, which showed March exports at 2.03 million tonnes. The Reuters survey includes contributions from the IPOB, GAPKI, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry Association and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology, one of the largest listed palm companies. Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results and GAPKI palm & kernel oils export data for 2014/2015 (forecasts in million tonnes). Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI export data April 2.662 2.046 2.602 ---- March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03 February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79 January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81 ---------------------------------------------------- December 2.165 1.837 2.325 1.97 November 2.306 2.100 2.225 2.26 October 2.385 1.820 2.378 2.47 September 2.675 1.750 2.500 1.70 August 2.750 1.720 2.575 1.72 ($1 = 3.6220 ringgit) (Editing by Joseph Radford)