By Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe
JAKARTA, Sept 19 Indonesia's crude palm oil
(CPO) output likely rose for a fourth straight month in August,
according to a Reuters survey, continuing to recover as the
impact from a drought fades.
CPO production likely climbed 1 percent to 2.833 million
tonnes in August from 2.802 million tonnes in July, according to
the median estimate in a survey of three industry associations,
a state palm research firm and one of Indonesia's largest
planters.
Indonesia is the world's top producer of palm oil, used in
everything from chocolate to cosmetics and biofuels, with the
country's output levels closely scrutinised in edible oil
markets. Production was hit last year by dry conditions from the
El Nino weather pattern.
The survey also showed that August exports of Indonesian CPO
were seen at 1.74 million tonnes, dropping from 1.875 million
tonnes the month before.
"Exports fell because of lower demand. There could be
harvesting in another region, while the global economic
condition remains weak," said Fadhil Hasan, executive director
at the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI).
Domestic consumption remained stable at around 1 million
tonnes, while stocks declined 9 percent to 1.7 million tonnes,
the survey showed.
Previous GAPKI numbers showed the country exported 1.60
million tonnes of palm oil and palm kernel oil in July. Its
August data is not yet available.
The August survey comprises responses from GAPKI, the
Indonesia Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Oil Palm Research
Institute, and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology Tbk
, one of Indonesia's largest listed palm oil companies.
Below is a table of the median responses to the Reuters CPO
survey and GAPKI palm and palm kernel oil export data for
2015/2016 (in million tonnes).
Month Output Exports Inventories GAPKI export
data
August 2.833 1.740 1.700 --
July 2.802 1.875 1.875 1.60
June 2.464 1.798 1.712 1.78
May 2.188 1.919 2.100 1.76
April 2.132 1.928 2.250 2.09
March 2.150 1.895 2.592 1.74
February 2.300 2.010 3.633 2.29
January 2.440 2.005 2.025 2.10
2015
December 2.457 2.675 2.425 2.51
November 2.800 2.093 2.950 2.39
October 3.010 2.213 3.025 2.61
September 3.100 2.235 3.050 2.34
August 3.198 1.885 3.392 2.10
July 2.856 1.920 3.200 2.09
June 2.800 2.400 3.046 2.27
May 2.774 2.150 2.540 2.22
April 2.662 2.046 2.602 2.25
March 2.397 1.800 2.667 2.03
February 2.049 1.750 2.425 1.79
January 2.056 1.658 2.413 1.81
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe;
Editing by Joseph Radford)