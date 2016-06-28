JAKARTA, June 28 Indonesia will lower the export
tax for crude palm oil (CPO) to zero in July, down from $3 per
tonne in June, a Trade Ministry official said on Tuesday.
The tax will be scrapped for next month as the government
expects its reference price for CPO to fall for the period of
July, the official said.
The export tax for Indonesian cocoa beans will stay at 10
percent for July, unchanged from June.
