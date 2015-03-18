JAKARTA, March 18 Indonesia is considering
lowering the threshold it applies to its monthly export tax for
crude palm oil (CPO), a major industry group in the world's top
producer said on Friday, in an effort to aid some processing
industries hurt by low prices.
When international and local crude palm oil prices average
below $750 a tonne, Indonesia currently cuts the CPO export tax
it sets each month to zero.
Government ministries are now in talks about cutting the
threshold to between $500-$600 a tonne, Derom Bangun, chairman
at the Indonesian Palm Oil Board (IPOB) said after a meeting
with other palm groups to discuss the issue.
"They would like to lower the threshold so the tax can be
applied even if the price is lower than $600," said Bangun,
adding that he had spoken to government officials about the
matter and that no timeline had yet been given.
"The ministry of industry especially would like to have this
change so the downstream industry, which is now in a difficult
situation, can get back to full operations," added Bangun, whose
group is an umbrella organisation of major Indonesian palm oil
associations and gives policy recommendations to the government.
Indonesia's trade and industry ministry could not be reached
for comment on Wednesday.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy set its crude palm oil
export tax for March at zero, unchanged since October last year.
Malaysian palm oil futures have fallen 20 percent over
the last year.
The CPO export tax, which was designed to aid processing
industries and secure domestic supplies of the tropical oil,
rises to a maximum of 22.5 percent depending on how far above
$750 average prices climb.
Looking to protect its biofuels industry against lower crude
prices and cut costly diesel imports, Indonesia introduced
several biodiesel mandates in recent weeks and has mooted the
idea of tax breaks for CPO producers.
Major palm oil firms operating in Indonesia include PT Sinar
Mas Agro Resources and Technology, Malaysia's Sime
Darby and Singapore-based Wilmar International Ltd
.
