BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
JAKARTA, March 28 Indonesia will keep the export tax for crude palm oil at zero in April, unchanged from March, Nurlaila Nur Muhammad, the director of export of agriculture and forestry products at the Trade Ministry, said on Monday.
The export tax for Indonesian cocoa beans will stay at 10 percent for April, also unchanged from March, said Muhammad. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago