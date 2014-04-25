JAKARTA, April 25 Indonesia, the world's top producer of palm oil, lowered its export tax for crude palm oil to 12 percent for May from 13.5 percent in April, said Oke Nurwan, export director of agriculture and forestry products at Indonesia's Trade Ministry.

The government left the cocoa export tax unchanged at 10 percent for May, he told Reuters on Friday. (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)