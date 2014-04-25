Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
JAKARTA, April 25 Indonesia, the world's top producer of palm oil, lowered its export tax for crude palm oil to 12 percent for May from 13.5 percent in April, said Oke Nurwan, export director of agriculture and forestry products at Indonesia's Trade Ministry.
The government left the cocoa export tax unchanged at 10 percent for May, he told Reuters on Friday. (Created by Sonya Hepinstall)
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: