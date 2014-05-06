JAKARTA May 6 Indonesia's palm oil output is
expected to exceed 28 million tonnes this year, industry groups
said on Tuesday, adding any impact from the El Nino weather
phenomenon forecast for this year is unlikely to affect
production until 2015.
A strong El Nino can induce droughts and wither crops in
Southeast Asia when other parts of the globe are drenched in
rains.
So far, however, impact of the El Nino forecast this year
had been unseen in Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer,
said Joko Supriyono, secretary general of the Indonesian Palm
Oil Association (GAPKI).
"Some forecasters tell us this year (palm oil production)
may reach 30 million (tonnes)," Supriyono told reporters.
"I see in the Sumatra area it has started to rain ... and
production is getting better this month," he said, adding that
El Niño was expected to affect weather patterns over the next
three months.
"We will have to see in the coming months," said Supriyono,
who is also a director of Astra Agro Lestari, among
the biggest palm oil producers in Indonesia.
He said Indonesia's crude palm oil output would show a
"slight increase" above the 28 million tonnes he forecast in
January.
"We are still optimistic," Supriyono said.
Derom Bangun, chairman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Board
(IPOB), said if anything El Niño would have a delayed impact on
the industry.
"If it happens this year, the impact will not be felt this
year, but next year," Bangun said, restating his earlier
forecast for production to reach 29.5 million tonnes this year.
The benchmark July crude palm oil contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had edged down 0.3 percent
to 2,575 ringgit ($790) per tonne at midday on Tuesday.
