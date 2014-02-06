JAKARTA Feb 6 Panin Asset Management, one of
the biggest fund managers in Indonesia, sees a 12 percent rise
in the Jakarta stock index this year as election spending boosts
stocks in sectors such as consumer and transport, its director
told Reuters on Thursday.
Indonesian shares are up 3.5 percent so far this
year from the end of 2013. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan is down around 6 percent.
"We see the election giving an overall positive sentiment in
Indonesia and this will attract foreign investors back to the
country," Ridwan Soetedja said.
Indonesia is due to hold a general election in April.
Political parties must secure either 20 percent of the seats or
25 percent of the vote to nominate a candidate for the July
presidential election.
Panin, a subsidiary of PT Panin Sekuritas, has
asset under management of around 16 trillion rupiah ($1.3
billion).
Soetedja said he expects the rupiah to stabilise
around 11,000 against the dollar, as well as a 6 percent GDP
growth and a 4-6 percent inflation rate in Southeast Asia's
largest economy this year.
He favours the consumer goods, banking and property sectors
as they may benefit from a fall in interest rate this year. But
he said he would avoid the mining and plantation sectors amid
slowing growth in China, a major commodities buyer.
($1 = 12,192.50 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Eveline
Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)