JAKARTA Jan 11 Indonesia's parliament swore in a new speaker on Monday after his predecessor was forced to resign amid corruption allegations.

Setya Novanto, of the opposition Golkar party, was found guilty of ethics violations after an internal probe into a meeting at which he is accused of trying to extort shares worth $1.8 billion from mining giant Freeport-McMoran to ensure its contract extension.

He was replaced by Ade Komarudin, also of Golkar.

The parliament is widely criticised as being inefficient and one of the country's most corrupt institutions and many believe Komarudin will struggle to improve that image.

