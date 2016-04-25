JAKARTA, April 25 Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry has published the names of companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to state energy company Pertamina for May-October 2016: Company Volume (kilolitres) Cemerlang Energi Perkasa 78,292 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 276,307 Pelita Agung Agrindustri 77,848 Ciliandra Perkasa 65,949 Musim Mas (Riau Islands) 189,149 Musim Mas (North Sumatra) 66,694 Darmex Biofuels 56,570 Energi Baharu Lestari 23,188 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 313,806 Primanusa Palma Energi 29,585 Indo Biofuels Energy 10,997 Bayas Biofuels 62,756 LDC Indonesia 76,274 Sinar Mas Agro Resources & 58,231 Technoly Tunas Baru Lampung 51,763 Multi Nabati Sulawesi 76,347 Following are the names of the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to PT AKR Corporindo for May-October 2016: Company Volume (kilolitres) Musim Mas (North Sumatra) 1,800 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 660 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 12,944 LDC Indonesia 840 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)