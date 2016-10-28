JAKARTA, Oct 28 Indonesia's energy and mineral resources ministry on Friday published the names of companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to state energy company Pertamina for November 2016-April 2017: Company Volume (kilolitres) Cemerlang Energi Perkasa 88,221 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 241,444 Pelita Agung Agrindustri 39,298 Ciliandra Perkasa 55,338 Musim Mas (Riau Islands) 130,340 Musim Mas (North Sumatra) 70,108 Darmex Biofuels 47,168 Energi Baharu Lestari 18,084 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 256,556 Bayas Biofuels 128,465 LDC Indonesia 72,460 Sinar Mas Agro Resources & 75,940 Technoly Tunas Baru Lampung 65,905 Multi Nabati Sulawesi 77,365 Permata Hijau Palm Oleo 51,467 Intibenua Perkasatama 55,058 Batara Elok Semesta Terpadu 35,783 TOTAL 1,509,000 Following are the names of the companies that have won quotas to supply biodiesel to PT AKR Corporindo for November 2016-April 2017: Company Volume (kilolitres) Musim Mas (North Sumatra) 4,000 Wilmar Bioenergi Indonesia 1,000 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 11,200 Sinar Mas Agro Resources & 3,400 Technoly Tunas Baru Lampung 700 LDC Indonesia 700 TOTAL 21,000 (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)