JAKARTA Aug 18 The head of Indonesian state
energy firm Pertamina will resign in October for personal
reasons, and a director will be appointed on an interim basis
until a replacement can be found, a company spokesman said on
Monday.
Karen Agustiawan has served as president and CEO since
February 2009, aggressively acquiring energy assets both at home
and abroad to offset Pertamina's declining output.
"This was purely a personal decision. She felt this was the
right time," said Pertamina spokesman Ali Mundakir, confirming
earlier reports by local media.
"The Commissioners Board will appoint one of (Pertamina's
directors) to act as CEO until a new CEO is appointed," Mundakir
said, adding that Agustiawan's resignation and the selection of
her replacement were subject to shareholder approval.
The new CEO will not be appointed until after
president-elect Joko Widodo takes office on Oct. 20, Antara news
reported.
Antara also reported that Agustiawan, who was Pertamina's
first female CEO, was leaving Pertamina to take a teaching
position at Harvard University.
Pertamina is one of Indonesia's most valuable state assets
and sources of funding, and the process of choosing its leader
are frequently embroiled in controversy and political feuds.
Over the next five years, the company plans to spend $61
billion, 83 percent of which will be on upstream development
including mergers and acquisitions.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini; Editing by
