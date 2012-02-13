JAKARTA Feb 13 Indonesia's state-owned energy firm Pertamina is seeking to raise up to $2 billion of global bonds in the first half of 2012 to tap the debt market after the the country's upgrade to an investment grade, said sources familiar with the plan on Monday.

"Pertamina is discussing a plan to raise up to $2 billion from the bond market this semester," said one of the sources, adding the size of the offering and tenor were not final yet.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The state firm has already sent out requests for proposals to several investment banks and expects to receive feedback next week, two of the sources told Reuters.

A Pertamina spokeswoman declined to comment.

Pertamina made its dollar bond market debut in 2011 with a two phase offering. On May 20 it sold $500 million of 30-year bonds that priced just four days after it raised $1 billion through a 10-year bond. Citigroup, Credit Suisse and HSBC were the bookrunners on both those transactions. (Reporting by Janeman Latul, Fathiya Dahrul and Reza Thaher in JAKARTA and Umesh Desai from IFR in HONG KONG; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)