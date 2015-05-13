* Petral's role is not significant in Pertamina's business
* Petral, its units, will be liquidated by April 2016 latest
By Wilda Asmarini and Cindy Silviana
JAKARTA, May 13 Indonesian state-owned energy
firm Pertamina will disband its oil trading arm,
Petral, its chief executive said on Wednesday, in keeping with
government efforts to clean up the country's graft-tainted oil
sector.
Indonesia is looking to restore investor confidence in
Southeast Asia's biggest crude producer after a series of
corruption scandals led to the downfall of top oil officials
under former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.
Since taking office last October, President Joko Widodo has
already imposed major changes to the oil sector, including the
dismissal of Pertamina's board.
These measures have been a brightspot for Widodo's
anti-corruption credentials, which have recently come under fire
by the weakening of a widely popular graft-fighting agency.
Petral, which has assets of $2 billion, has held a near
monopoly on the trading of crude and oil products in and out of
the country, supplying the former OPEC member with a third of
its daily oil needs. The rest of the country's needs are
produced locally.
Pertamina took over the buying of crude and oil products
from its Hong Kong-based unit earlier this year.
"We see that the role of Petral is not significant in
Pertamina's business. We report that Pertamina will stop Petral
(operations)," Pertamina's CEO Dwi Soetjipto told reporters.
Petral and its subsidiaries will be liquidated by April 2016
at the latest.
Pertamina's decision follows recommendations by an oil and
gas reform team set up in November to improve transparency.
"There has always been a negative perception towards
Petral's reputation. There are a lot of practices that are
suspected of not being transparent," said energy minister
Sudirman Said.
Petral officials have denied any wrongdoing.
Indonesia hopes to eventually build new storage facilities
that will allow it to shift from buying crude, gasoline and
diesel on the opaque spot market to stable long-term contracts
with foreign producers, and reduce opportunities for mark-ups.
Southeast Asia's largest economy currently imports around
500,000 barrels of oil products a day and is expected to become
the world's largest gasoline importer by 2018.
