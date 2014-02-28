JAKARTA Feb 28 Indonesia's state-owned energy
firm Pertamina hopes to finalise a deal this year to
import 1-2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually from
a supplier in Africa or the United States, a company official
said.
The deal would be Pertamina's second LNG import deal after
December's 20-year agreement with U.S.-based Cheniere Energy Inc
for 0.8 million tonnes annually from 2018.
Indonesia is facing a decline in LNG production while
domestic demand for gas in Southeast Asia's largest economy
rises steadily by at least 10 percent annually.
"We have approached gas producers there (Africa and the
U.S.) and we expect we will get a deal from one of them this
year," Harry Karyuliarto, director of Gas Pertamina, told
reporters on Friday. "They said they will be ready to supply us
at the start of 2018."
The imported LNG would be used to supply Pertamina's Arun
refinery in Aceh.
Pertamina is looking to sign more import deals as it needs
at least 3 million tonnes of foreign LNG a year, Karyuliarto
said.