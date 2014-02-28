JAKARTA Feb 28 Indonesia's state-owned energy firm Pertamina hopes to finalise a deal this year to import 1-2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas annually from a supplier in Africa or the United States, a company official said.

The deal would be Pertamina's second LNG import deal after December's 20-year agreement with U.S.-based Cheniere Energy Inc for 0.8 million tonnes annually from 2018.

Indonesia is facing a decline in LNG production while domestic demand for gas in Southeast Asia's largest economy rises steadily by at least 10 percent annually.

"We have approached gas producers there (Africa and the U.S.) and we expect we will get a deal from one of them this year," Harry Karyuliarto, director of Gas Pertamina, told reporters on Friday. "They said they will be ready to supply us at the start of 2018."

The imported LNG would be used to supply Pertamina's Arun refinery in Aceh.

Pertamina is looking to sign more import deals as it needs at least 3 million tonnes of foreign LNG a year, Karyuliarto said.