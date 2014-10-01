(Adds comment, detail)
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Indonesia's Pertamina
is in talks to secure a greater supply of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) from the United States and to buy into a shale
gas producer there, the state oil and gas firm said, as it looks
overseas to fill gaps left by declining domestic output and
higher demand.
Indonesia, currently the world's fourth-biggest exporter of
LNG, is set to import 3-3.5 million tonnes of LNG per year by
2020, as the country increasingly turns to natural gas to
generate power for its industry and to fuel trains and trucks,
Pertamina's vice president of LNG, Didik Sasongko Widi, said.
Pertamina has already announced deals to buy 1.6 million
tonnes a year from U.S.-based Cheniere Energy Inc
starting 2018.
The company is now negotiating to purchase an additional 1
million tonnes a year from another U.S. export project, Didik
told Reuters in an interview. The United States is set to start
exports of the super-cooled gas on tankers in 2016.
As domestic gas reserves decline, Indonesia has sought to
limit exports in recent years, redirecting volumes from LNG
plants to domestic users instead of exports.
The country's LNG output is expected to rise to 306 cargoes,
or just over 17 million tonnes, this year, from 289 cargoes last
year. Exports will, however, remain steady at 268 cargoes,
according to the country's energy regulator, SKKMigas.
Indonesia's LNG exports have fallen by 40 percent since
1999, when it supplied one-third of global consumption,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In
2006, the Southeast Asian country was overtaken by Qatar as the
world's largest LNG exporter.
"By 2018, we will need to import gas. Even now, the new
administration won't allow new exports," Didik said. He added
that existing supply contracts will be extended by no more than
one year at a time, depending on the pace of growth in domestic
demand.
Pertamina is also in talks to buy a stake in a U.S. shale
gas producer, Didik said, but declined to provide details.
Eventually, the company will look at buying into LNG export
terminals in the United States.
"The first step is to secure the LNG supply," Didik said.
"Then we need to mitigate the price risk by going upstream. And
then, to connect the whole value chain, we need to go into
liquefaction."
Apart from the United States, Pertamina is also considering
possibilities to buy into tight and shale gas projects in Canada
and South America, aiming to acquire the necessary skills and
know-how needed to develop what are seen as significant
unconventional gas reserves in Indonesia, he said.
In addition, Pertamina is eyeing stakes in potential LNG
producing assets in Australia, East Africa and Asia, he added.
The company plans to set up an LNG trading desk in Singapore
next year that will trade physical cargoes and later move into
financial hedging, Didik said.
Pertamina will hire two LNG traders who will work alongside
an in-house strategist at the Singapore trading desk.
