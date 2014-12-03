By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Dec 3 Indonesia expects to sign
agreements with China's CNOOC Ltd, Saudi Aramco and
two other oil companies next week covering direct oil sales and
refinery investments in Southeast Asia's largest economy, a
senior Pertamina official said.
President Joko Widodo, who took office six weeks ago, is
looking to modernize the country's refineries and build new ones
as part of sweeping energy reforms to squeeze out widespread
corruption and meet ballooning energy demands.
Pertamina is in talks with CNOOC, Saudi Aramco, Thailand's
PTT Pcl and a Japanese oil company to form joint
ventures that would not only guarantee crude supplies to
Indonesia's refineries, but also help fund major upgrades.
"We are looking for partners to develop refineries and that
can guarantee security of supply," Ahmad Bambang, Pertamina's
new director of refining, trading and marketing, told reporters
at a company event on Wednesday.
"We will select whoever will bring the maximum benefit to
Pertamina and the state."
Indonesia in October broke off talks on building two new
refineries with Saudi Aramco and Kuwait Petroleum due to
disagreements over tax issues.
"Previously, there were problems with tax holidays, tax
incentives and uncertainty over permits," Bambang said.
"We are assuring them we can go (forward). Now we are
offering partnership, including in marketing, not just in
developing the refineries."
Pertamina is hoping to form a similar joint venture with
Angola's Sonangol, and expects to finalise an initial deal to
provide Indonesia with 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude
next month.
According to an agreement signed in November, the joint
venture would give Indonesia a discount on crude purchases,
Bambang said, adding that this would take time.
Indonesia's state energy firm needs up to $25 billion in
investment to double the crude intake of at least four of its
existing refineries, to raise its total capacity to 1.6 million
bpd by 2025, Bambang said.
Pertamina is also considering building two or three new
refineries, each with a capacity of around 300,000 bpd.
Indonesia, which is expected to be the world's largest
gasoline importer by 2018, is rushing to build the necessary
infrastructure to meet this demand, but has not built a new
refinery since 1994.
The government hopes its plan to increase storage and
refining capacity will allow Indonesia to shift away from
gasoline and diesel on the opaque spot market, and allow it to
enter stable long-term supply contracts with foreign producers.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Tom Hogue)