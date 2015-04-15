By Wilda Asmarini and Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, April 15
JAKARTA, April 15 Indonesia's state-owned energy
company Pertamina may invest in an overseas refinery for the
first time to help meet the rising fuel needs of Southeast
Asia's largest economy, its new CEO told Reuters in his first
interview with foreign media.
The quest for oil-processing capacity abroad is partly
spurred by a dearth of investor interest in building refineries
at home, a result of unfavourable investment conditions set by
the government. Overseas assets have also become more affordable
after benchmark oil prices slumped 50 percent from their peak in
2014, slashing valuations.
"We may acquire a refinery overseas, but its (production)
would be dedicated to us," Pertamina CEO Dwi Soetjipto said in
an interview on Wednesday. "We will look for an opportunity now
because a lot of (refineries) have been offered for
acquisition."
For years, Indonesia's fuel output has suffered from a lack
of investment in its refinery sector. The newest refinery was
built in 1994. Because of high operating costs at its aging
facilities, imported fuel is often cheaper than domestically
produced fuel.
To re-balance that, the former OPEC member has signed
agreements with global energy firms to upgrade its refineries
and build new facilities, hoping to double domestic fuel output
by 2023.
Indonesia's fuel needs are rising 5 percent a year from
around 1.6 million barrels per day, of which Pertamina supplies
around half from its six domestic refineries.
Seoetjipto declined to comment on a budget for the plan to
invest in a refinery overseas. He said Pertamina was also
studying the option of being a shareholder in an existing
refinery.
"We don't have to be the majority shareholder. It depends on
how much (fuel) we can take," he said.
While tumbling oil prices have made overseas assets cheaper,
they have also halved profits in Pertamina's upstream business.
The firm is targeting its 2015 profits to slightly exceed the
$1.5 billion earned in 2014, said Soetjipto, appointed to his
role in November.
Indonesia's move to shift the burden of fuel subsidies to
Pertamina has also cut into its capacity to invest, Soetjipto
said. In January to February, the firm lost $72.5 million on
fuel sold at prices set by the government below Pertamina's
preferred level, he said.
Because of these "difficult conditions," Pertamina has cut
its investment plans this year from $7 billion to $4.5 billion,
Soetjipto said.
Pertamina is also watching its trading arm Petral closely.
"If they can't bring added value we will just dismantle
(Petral)," Soetjipto said, noting Petral directors' salaries had
already been halved.
