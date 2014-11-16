By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA
JAKARTA Nov 16 Indonesia is pushing Total
to help state energy company Pertamina expand on the
global stage, in return for partnership in the Mahakam gas block
after the French firm's operating contract expires in 2017.
Indonesia is one of the world's biggest liquefied natural
gas exporters, but with domestic output slipping and local
demand growing the country has begun consuming more of its
natural gas and is seeking overseas supplies.
Total's contract to operate the Mahakam block is one of
numerous oil and gas contracts due to expire under uncertain
terms, a stumbling block that the new government of Southeast
Asia's largest economy has promised to address quickly.
This year, the French energy company expects Mahakam,
Indonesia's top gas-producing block, to produce a daily average
of 1.7 billion cubic feet of gas (bcfd), down slightly from 1.76
bcfd last year.
With state energy company Pertamina pushing for
control of Mahakam, the government hopes to leverage a
partnership between the two energy firms to expand the country's
resource base, said Energy Minister Sudirman Said.
"We will use this opportunity to expand Pertamina's access
to resources not just domestically but also overseas," Said told
reporters on Sunday.
"We will invite Total or whoever finishes this: 'Let's work
together, but can you take Pertamina with you to where you
operate?'"
The minister said he was targeting a decision on the matter
within three months.
According to the Energy Ministry Performance Supervision
Unit chief Widhyawan Prawiraatmadja, there were technical issues
that needed to be ironed out before the proposal could fly.
"Can the investment continue? Will there be a return on
investment or not?" Prawiraatmadja said, adding that details on
what Pertamina wanted from Total needed to be clarified.
"This process needs time."
A spokesman for Total E&P Indonesie was not immediately
available for comment.
Reporting by Fergus Jensen