JAKARTA Dec 18 Indonesian state oil and gas
company Pertamina said on Wednesday its liquefied
natural gas (LNG) regasification and modified storage facility
at the Arun plant in Aceh is on schedule to come online from
2014.
The hub will cost more than $80 million and include a 3
million tonne per year regasification unit and alterations to
its current 600,000 cubic meter LNG storage facility.
"Our objective in building this LNG hub in Arun is for the
energy security of Indonesia," Salis Aprilian, senior vice
president for engineering & operation management of gas at
Pertamina, told Reuters.
"If we have LNG storage, we can supply gas anytime we need
it," he said, adding that LNG for the hub will be sourced from
both domestic supplies and imports.
The LNG regasification plant will come online in 2014,
followed by the modified storage facility in 2015.
Earlier this month, Indonesia signed its first LNG import
deal, signaling the beginning of a sea change for a country that
has been one of the top exporters of the fuel for decades.
The Arun plant, which is majority owned by Pertamina, with
ExxonMobil and Japan Indonesia LNG Company also holding
stakes, currently has six trains, five LNG storage tanks, and
four liquefied petroleum gas storage tanks.
It currently processes natural gas into LNG, mostly for
export, and while the new hub will be able to still feed export
markets, it will focus on supplying rising domestic demand.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, wants to tap
its abundant gas supply and move away from oil as it grapples
with record subsidy bills and a trade deficit resulting from
costly fuel imports.
Although Indonesian LNG production is set to decline this
year, with the country producing 318 cargoes compared with 332
last year, the country is keeping 29 cargoes for domestic use
compared to 14 last year.
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Michael Taylor and
Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)