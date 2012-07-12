JAKARTA, July 12 Italian tyre maker Pirelli plans to build a tyre factory worth $126 million in Indonesia, a government agency said on Thursday.

"We gave approval a few days ago for Pirelli to invest in Indonesia. They want to build a tyre factory," said Chatib Basri, the head of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board, known as BKPM.

Pirelli in June announced it had bought 100 percent of Swedish tyre distributor Dackia Holding AB, an effort to penetrate Nordic markets of winter tyres and boost its position in more profitable markets. (Reporting by Olivia Rondonuwu; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Joseph Radford)