JAKARTA Aug 16 Villagers in Indonesia's eastern
Papua region reported that an aircraft had crashed, a Trigana
Air official said after an aircraft carrying 54 people went
missing on Sunday, media reports said.
Operation Director Beni Sumaryanto said the airline had
received reports of a crash from a village in the forested and
mountainous district of Oksibil, adding that search teams would
check that area in the morning, the Kompas and Detik portals
reported.
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Writing by John Chalmers; Editing
by Dale Hudson)