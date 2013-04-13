UPDATE 1-Restaurant chain Vapiano plans share sell to accelerate expansion
* Market for new IPOs in Germany has been stagnant (Updates with valuation, reporting credit)
JAKARTA, April 13 A Lion Air passenger jet overshot the runway on landing on the Indonesian island of Bali on Saturday and landed in water and all passengers survived, media and the company said.
Local TV showed a picture of a Boeing passenger jet intact with a slightly ruptured fuselage and passengers in the water. Media reports said the plane was sitting in shallow waters 200-300 metres off the end of the runway.
The government had said earlier 172 passengers were safe.
* Market for new IPOs in Germany has been stagnant (Updates with valuation, reporting credit)
MOSCOW, May 31 Rub a dog's nose for luck. Look back to Russia's 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Marvel at a mosaic spaceman. Maybe even watch a ballet.