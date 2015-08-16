* Map of Papua region: link.reuters.com/nak45w
(Updates with official saying plane crashed)
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA Aug 16 An aircraft with 54 people on
board crashed in Indonesia's remote and mountainous region of
Papua on Sunday, a government official said, the latest in a
string of aviation disasters in the Southeast Asian nation.
"The latest information is that the Trigana aircraft that
lost contact has been found at Camp 3, Ok Bape district in the
Bintang Mountains regency," Air Transportation Director General
Suprasetyo told reporters. "Residents provided information that
the aircraft crashed into Tangok mountain."
There was no immediate word on whether anyone survived.
Earlier, the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS)
said a twin-turboprop plane had lost contact with air traffic
control as it flew over the forested area of eastern Indonesia
but efforts to trace it were difficult because of failing light.
Trigana Air Operations Director Beni Sumaryanto said that
within 30 minutes of hearing that the aircraft was missing, the
airline sent another plane to scour the same flight path but it
had found nothing because of bad weather, local media reported.
According to the official BASARNAS Twitter account, the
aircraft, a short-haul ATR 42-300 airliner belonging to Trigana
Air Service and built in France and Italy, was carrying 44 adult
passengers, five crew and five children and infants.
The plane was flying between Jayapura's Sentani Airport and
Oksibil, due south of Jayapura, the capital of Papua province.
Air transport is commonly used in Papua, Indonesia's
easternmost province, where land travel is often impossible.
According to the Aviation Safety Network, an online
database, the ATR 42-300 that went missing made its first flight
27 years ago. ATR is a joint venture between Airbus and
Alenia Aermacchi, a subsidiary of Italian aerospace firm
Finmeccanica.
The airline has been on the EU's list of banned carriers
since 2007. Airlines on the list are barred from operating in
European airspace due to either concerns about safety standards
or the regulatory environment in their country of registration.
The airline has a fleet of 14 aircraft, according to the
airfleets.com database. These include 10 ATR aircraft and four
Boeing 737 Classics. These have an average age of 26.6 years,
according to the database.
Trigana has had 14 serious incidents since it began
operations in 1991, according to the Aviation Safety Network.
Excluding this latest incident, it has written off 10 aircraft.
Airline officials were not immediately available to respond
to enquiries from Reuters.
Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record and has seen
two major plane crashes in the past year, including an AirAsia
flight that went down in the Java Sea, killing all on board.
The AirAsia crash prompted the Indonesian government to
introduce regulations aimed at improving safety.
Indonesia's president promised a review of the ageing air
force fleet in July after a military transport plane crashed in
the north of the country, killing more than 100 people.
(Additional reporting by Siva Govindasamy in Singapore; Writing
by John Chalmers; Editing by Dale Hudson)