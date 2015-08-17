* Map of Papua region: link.reuters.com/nak45w
By Fergus Jensen and Hidayat Setiaji
JAKARTA Aug 17 Search and rescue teams prepared
to scour mountainous, heavily forested terrain on Monday in
Indonesia's eastern region of Papua where a passenger plane with
54 people on board crashed, officials said.
Heavy cloud initially delayed plans for an aerial survey to
locate the Trigana Air Service ATR 42-300 plane, which the
government confirmed on Sunday had crashed, the latest in a
string of aviation disasters in Southeast Asia.
The ATR 42-300 that went missing made its first flight 27
years ago, according to online database the Aviation Safety
Network. The airline has been on the European Union's list of
banned carriers since 2007.
There were 44 adult passengers, five children and infants
and five crew on the short-haul flight from Sentani Airport in
Jayapura, capital of Papua province, south to Oksibil.
All those on the plane were Indonesian nationals, a National
Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) official said.
"The weather is good, no problem. All flights are ready to
go," said Pratu Susilo, the operator at Sentani airport, from
where an aerial survey would take off to a mountainous area near
where villagers reported on Sunday that a plane had come down.
A search team on land, meanwhile, set out from Oksibil on
Sunday for the area where contact with the aircraft was lost.
A Super Puma helicopter crashed in the same area last year,
said Sito, a BASARNAS communications operator in Jayapura who
goes by one name. "It's the weather there, it changes all the
time. In the morning it can be clear and hot and then suddenly
it rains," Sito said.
Air transport is commonly used in Papua, Indonesia's
easternmost province, where land travel is often impossible.
The Trigana airline has a fleet of 14 aircraft, according to
the airfleets.com database. These include 10 ATR aircraft and
four Boeing 737 Classics. These have an average age of 26.6
years, according to the database.
Trigana has had 14 serious incidents since it began
operations in 1991, according to the Aviation Safety Network.
Excluding this latest incident, it has written off 10 aircraft.
Airlines on the EU's blacklist are barred from operating in
European airspace due to either concerns about safety standards
or the regulatory environment in their country of registration.
Airline officials were not immediately available to respond
to questions from Reuters.
Indonesia has a patchy aviation safety record and has seen
two major plane crashes in the past year, including an AirAsia
flight that went down in the Java Sea, killing all 162 on board.
That crash prompted the government to introduce regulations
aimed at improving safety.
Indonesia's president promised a review of the ageing air
force fleet in July after a military transport plane crashed,
killing more than 100 people.
(Writing by Nicholas Owen; Editing by John Chalmers and Paul
Tait)