JAKARTA Nov 27 Indonesia's state electricity
utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to
issue 1.24 trillion rupiah ($105 million) of bonds and 429
billion rupiah of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, this year, it said on
Wednesday.
PLN plans to increase Indonesia's 40,000 megawatts of power
capacity by half within the next five years, but has been
hampered by insufficient investment and land disputes.
The bonds offered are for 5 and 10 year timeframes, with
coupon rates of 9 and 9.6 pct respectively.
The sukuk are also offered for 5 and 10 years and have a
fixed return repaid in equal instalments.
The coupon for the PLN bonds and sukuk is around 1 percent
above the yield for Indonesian government bonds.
Funds raised from the bonds and sukuk issue will be used to
invest in infrastructure including transmission and distribution
facilities on the islands of Sumatra, Java, Bali, Sulawesi,
Maluku and Papua, the company said.
PLN has appointed PT Bahana Securities (affiliated), PT
Danareksa Sekuritas (affiliated), PT Mandiri Sekuritas
(affiliated) and PT Standard Chartered Securities Indonesia as
guarantors for the bond issue, as well as PT Bank Permata Tbk
as trustee.
PLN said it "expects electricity demand to increase by an
average of 8.65 pct per year for the next 10 years, and with the
limited capacity of existing electricity infrastructure in
Indonesia it sees opportunities for continued growth."
The company generated 75 percent of Indonesia's electricity
output in 2012, its data showed, with privately-owned firms like
PT Paiton Energy and PT Jawa Power accounting for the rest.
PLN is one of Indonesia's largest state-owned enterprise
companies with $56 billion in assets. Its installed generating
capacity is around 46 gigawatts.
($1 = 11762.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)