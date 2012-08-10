JAKARTA Aug 10 PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara
(PLN), Indonesia's largest utility firm, is looking to raise
around $1 billion of global medium term notes in the fourth
quarter in 2012 and has appointed arrangers for the offering
this week, sources said on Friday.
The 2012 global medium term notes program is part of $2
billion bonds it had planned to finance its huge capital
expenditure to build much-needed electricity infrastructure in
the archipelago nation.
The utility raised $1 billion of global MTNs in 2011 but
this will be the first offering by PLN after the government
received its investment-grade status late last year.
The state-owned company has picked Citigroup Inc and
Barclays Capital to lead the offering, said three sources with
direct knowledge of the deal, declining to be named as they are
not authorized to talk to the media.
Nur Pamuji, chief executive of PLN, declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters on Friday.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)