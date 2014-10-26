JAKARTA Oct 26 Indonesia's new president on
Sunday appointed professional technocrats to lead the top
economic ministries and implement much-needed reforms to deal
with costly fuel subsidies, cooling investment and the country's
creaky infrastructure.
Joko Widodo unveiled a cabinet of 34 ministers that was
filled with political appointees and last-minute replacements,
reflecting the many compromises necessary to maintain a fragile
coalition and have a team seen as free of graft.
Widodo, who took office last Monday, appointed former
state-owned enterprises minister Sofyan Djalil as coordinating
minister for economics and promoted vice finance minister
Bambang Brodjonegoro to head the finance ministry.
The president named the chief executive of state-owned
defense firm PT Pindad, Sudirman Said, as energy and mineral
resources minister, and a former head of auto-assembler PT Astra
International Rini Soemarno Soewandi as state-owned
enterprises minister.
Retno Marsudi, the current ambassador to the Netherlands,
will take over as foreign minister.
Widodo's cabinet picks will be sworn-in on Monday.
