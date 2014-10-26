* Widodo picks non-party figures for key economy posts
* Anti-graft body rejected 8 of his original choices
* 'Clean' people selected for cabinet - president
By Gayatri Suroyo and Randy Fabi
JAKARTA, Oct 26 Indonesia's new president on
Sunday named professional technocrats to lead the top economic
ministries and implement much-needed reforms that address costly
fuel subsidies, cooling investment and creaky infrastructure in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
President Joko Widodo named a 34-member cabinet in which 18
were seen as technocrats. The rest of the cabinet jobs went to
members of the four political parties supporting him, and
included the appointment of the daughter of former President
Megawati Sukarnoputri to a senior position.
Widodo, who was sworn in last Monday, appointed former
state-owned enterprises minister Sofyan Djalil as coordinating
minister for economics and vice minister Bambang Brodjonegoro,
who was promoted to head the finance ministry.
"(Djalil) is an expert of economic strategy and finance and
I trust him to be the captain at the helm of economic teams,"
Widodo told reporters at a news conference where he announced
his cabinet.
Economists welcomed the appointments of the two and markets
could find some support when they open Monday.
"They know the problems and have high integrity and track
records," said Destry Damayanti, chief economist at Bank Mandiri
. "I expect them to lead structural and fiscal reform
in Indonesia to accelerate economic growth."
Baradita Katoppo, Indonesian country head of Fitch Ratings,
said he had "high hopes" for the two ministers, both of whom
served under Widodo's predecessor, President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono.
Djalil and Brodjonegoro take the helm at a time when
Indonesia faces strong economic headwinds. Gross domestic
product grew by 5.1 percent on an annual basis in the second
quarter, the slowest pace for five years.
Indonesia's inadequate roads, ports, electricity and other
basic services, along with its corruption and daunting
bureaucracy, have begun to disenchant foreign investors, who are
essential for the resource-based economy to grow.
At the same time, Indonesia's commodity-dominated exports
have slumped and high interest rates are weighing on domestic
consumption and investment.
One of the first decisions facing Widodo and his cabinet is
whether to press ahead with politically-sensitive rises in fuel
prices, needed to slash costly subsidies.
The president named the chief executive of state-owned
defense firm PT Pindad, Sudirman Said, as energy and mineral
resources minister, and a former head of auto-assembler PT Astra
International Rini Soemarno Soewandi as state-owned
enterprises minister.
VETTING OF CHOICES
Retno Marsudi, the current ambassador to the Netherlands,
becomes the first woman to be Indonesia's foreign minister.
Puan Maharani, Megawati's daughter, was named coordinating
minister for human development and culture. Megawati is the head
of the Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle, of which Widodo is
a member.
The cabinet will be sworn-in and hold their first meeting on
Monday.
Widodo, elected president in July after a stunning rise
through the ranks of local government, is popular for his clean
image in a country that has consistently scored low marks among
investors for widespread corruption. He sought to ensure the
credibility of his cabinet by taking the unprecedented step of
having the country's main anti-graft agency vet each candidate.
The Corruption Eradication Commission last week rejected
eight of Widodo's initial cabinet due to graft concerns, forcing
the president to delay his announcement and find last-minute
replacements.
"The process of defining the ministers were done carefully
and cautiously as this is a priority," Widodo said.
"The cabinet will be working for five years and we want to
get the clean ones ... because we want to be accurate and
right," he said.
Not all appointments though were welcomed.
Widodo, known popularly as Jokowi, appointed Ryamizard
Ryacudu as defense minister, despite concerns over human rights
abuses when he was in charge of the military when martial law
was declared in Aceh during Megawati's administration.
"It shows that Jokowi and (Vice President) Jusuf Kalla have
no sensitivity with the human rights situation at the moment in
Indonesia," said Haris Azhar, coordinator for Jakarta-based
Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence.
