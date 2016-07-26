JAKARTA, July 27 Indonesia's energy and mining
minister Sudirman Said will be replaced as part of a cabinet
reshuffle expected to be announced by President Joko Widodo on
Wednesday, sources close to the minister told Reuters.
Asked whether Said would be replaced, a source, who
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue,
said: "Yes, correct".
A second source close to the minister confirmed that he
would be part of the expected reshuffle.
Said could not be reached for comment, but said on Twitter
late Tuesday: "The big job is over. Let's never tire of loving
Indonesia."
