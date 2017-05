Indonesia's President Joko Widodo stands beside Vice President Jusuf Kalla with State Secretariat Minister Pratikno and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung while addressing the media during the announcement of the new cabinet at Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, July... REUTERS

JAKARTA Indonesia's president on Wednesday appointed a new cabinet, aimed at increasing the effectiveness of his team and boosting growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Below is the list of new ministers:

- Finance minister: World Bank managing director Sri Mulyani Indrawati

- Coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs: Former military chief Wiranto

-Coordinating minister for maritime affairs: Luhut Pandjaitan, who was coordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs

- National development planning minister: former finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro

- Energy minister: former petroleum executive Arcandra Tahar

- Trade minister: property businessman and Nasdem party politician Enggartiasto Lukita

- Head of investment coordinating board: Thomas Lembong, former trade minister

- Industry minister: Golkar politician Airlangga Hartarto

- Transport minister: former airport operator head Budi Karya Sumadi

- Minister for education and culture: academic Muhajir Effendy

- Minister of village, development of disadvantaged regions and transmigration: former poultry firm executive Eko Putro Sandjojo

- Minister of agrarian and spatial affairs: former national development planning minister Sofyan Djalil

- Minister of administrative and bureaucratic reform: National Mandate Party politician Asman Abnur

