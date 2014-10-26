JAKARTA Oct 26 Indonesian President Joko
Widodo, who took office on Oct. 20, announced his cabinet of 34
ministers on Sunday.
The ministers do not need parliamentary approval. They will
be sworn into office on Monday.
Here are the key ministers named by Widodo:
COORDINATING MINISTER FOR ECONOMICS - Sofyan Djalil
Djalil, 61, who Widodo called his "captain at the helm" for
economics, was state-owned enterprise minister from 2004-2007
and communications minister in 2007-2009, during President
Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's first of two terms.
He holds a doctoral degree on international financial and
capital market law and policy from the Fletcher School of Law
and Diplomacy at Tufts University in Boston. He has been on the
law faculties at Padjajaran University and University of
Indonesia.
FINANCE MINISTER - Bambang Brodjonegoro
Brodjonegoro, 48, has been a senior official in the Finance
Ministry since 2011, first heading its fiscal policy office and
promoted to vice minister in 2013.
His late father was energy and education minister in the
late 1960s and early 1970s. Brodjonegoro was director-general of
the Islamic Development Bank's research and training institute
and is a former dean of the economics faculty at the University
of Indonesia.
Widodo said Brodjonegoro is an expert in fiscal
decentralisation and poverty eradication.
ENERGY AND MINERAL RESOURCES MINISTER - Sudirman Said
Said, 51, in June was appointed the chief executive officer
of state-owned defense firm PT Pindad.
Before joining Pindad, he was a vice president director at
construction company PT Petrosea. He has worked with other
energy-related companies including PT Pertamina and PT Indika
Energy.
He was also the co-founder of the Indonesian Transparency
Community, a non-governmental organisation supporting
anti-corruption efforts.
FOREIGN MINISTER - Retno Marsudi
Marsudi, 51, has been Indonesia's ambassador to the
Netherlands since 2012 and is the first woman to become
Indonesia's foreign minister.
She is a career diplomat.
STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISES MINISTER - Rini Soemarno Soewandi
After Widodo was confirmed as winner of the July 9
presidential election, he appointed the former chief of auto
assembler PT Astra International Rini Soemarno as the
head of his transition team.
The U.S.-educated Soemarno, 56, was industry and trade
minister during the administration of Megawati Soekarnoputri,
who was president from 2001 to 2004.
AGRICULTURE MINISTER - Amran Sulaiman
Sulaiman, 46, is the current chief executive of
Makassar-based company Tiran Group, which has plantation, mining
and other businesses.
He is also a lecturer on agriculture at Hasanuddin
University in Makassar.
INDUSTRY MINISTER - Saleh Husin
Husin, 51, is a senior member of People's Conscience Party
(Hanura), one of the political parties that backed Widodo's
electon.
He was a former commissioner at drinking water company PT
Ades Alfindo Putra Setia and director at several other
companies.
Husin has been involved in politics since 2001. He was a
member of National Mandate Party (PAN) before joining Hanura.
TRADE MINISTER - Rahmat Gobel
Gobel, 52, is the son of an Indonesian businessman, Thayeb
Gobel, who founded a joint venture in Indonesia with Japan's
Matsushita Electric Industrial co., Ltd, now Panasonic
Corporation. Rahmat Gobel is currently the chairman of
the venture.
He is vice-chairman of the board of advisers at Indonesia's
Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
