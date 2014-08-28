(Adds comment, detail)

JAKARTA Aug 28 Indonesian president-elect Joko Widodo's on Thursday said tackling a big fuel subsidy bill will have to wait until his October inauguration, after the outgoing leader indicated conditions were not right to raise fuel prices.

Widodo had hoped to fast-track a fuel price increase to address a widening current account deficit and faltering investor confidence in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Fuel subsidies cost the government about $20 billion a year, or nearly 20 percent of its total budget. But raising fuel prices is a sensitive issue that could spark protests against Widodo's government just after he takes office.

"Let the inauguration happen first," Widodo told reporters on Thursday when asked about the plan to raise prices. "At the moment, it is (Yudhoyono's) authority."

Widodo and President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono held a two-hour, closed door meeting on the resort island of Bali on Wednesday.

"I specifically requested (Yudhoyono) to narrow the budget deficit by raising fuel prices," Widodo was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.

"He conveyed that conditions are not right at the moment to raise."

Any increase in fuel prices is likely to hit hardest the nearly 40 percent of Indonesians who live under or near the poverty line and, according to Widodo's advisers, will be accompanied by a compensation package for the poor.

"I am ready to be unpopular but we should know that as we cut subsidies, those should be channelled towards productive businesses," Widodo told reporters in Jakarta.

Widodo, who won a July election, says he wants to shift spending on fuel subsidies to areas such as education, health and agriculture. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Michael Taylor and Robert Birsel)