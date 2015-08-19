JAKARTA Aug 19 Less than a week after Joko
Widodo called on ministers to set aside their egos, the
Indonesian president's new cabinet is beset by renewed
squabbles, threatening to undo attempts to revive an economy
growing at the slowest pace for six years.
Rizal Ramli, the new coordinating minister for maritime
affairs, drew a rare rebuke from Widodo after criticising Vice
President Jusuf Kalla and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini
Soemarno.
The president told Ramli to voice his concerns privately at
cabinet meetings, the president's spokesman, Teten Masduki, said
on Wednesday.
"The government is trying hard to attract investment. It
must be solid and united," Masduki said.
Widodo has vowed to lift growth to 7 percent, but critics
say the economy has actually gone into reverse because of
sniping ministers and bureaucrats.
In the second quarter, growth slipped to 4.67 percent, its
slowest pace in six years, amid drooping domestic demand and
sliding prices for coal and commodities. The rupiah has dropped
10 percent against the dollar this year to 17-year lows and is
Southeast Asia's worst performing currency after Malaysia's
ringgit.
Ramli, one of six new ministers brought into office in a
cabinet reshuffle last week meant to assuage investors' concerns
about policy muddles, challenged Kalla to debate the vice
president's "unrealistic" plans to build 35,000 megawatts of
power plants over five years.
"Actually the majority of this programme are JK's projects,"
Ramli told Metro TV, referring to the vice president by his
nickname. "It would be enough if just one-third succeed."
Kalla responded by saying Widodo himself inaugurated the
power programme, and that it is one of the government's
signature policies. "That (comment) is playing down the
president's authority," Kalla said.
A two-time minister under former President Abdurrahman
Wahid, Ramli, who holds a doctorate from Boston University, is
known for his strident and often nationalistic views on the
economy.
Seen as close to Megawati Sukarnoputri, the head of Widodo's
political party, Ramli oversees several ministries, including
energy, transport and tourism.
"Ramli likes making a racket," vice presidential spokesman
Husain Abdullah said. "Rather than helping the government, he
makes things more complicated."
Ramli has also denounced plans by Indonesia's national
airline, PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, to buy 30 Airbus
jets with $44.5 billion in loans. Soemarno, the
state-owned enterprises minister, told him to back off.
Analysts predict more ructions ahead.
"The major deficiency of the cabinet reshuffle is the return
of Ramli to national office," political consultant Kevin
O'Rourke wrote in a note. "Ramli is likely to continue provoking
discord between ministers."
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fergus Jensen and the Jakarta
bureau; Editing by Nicholas Owen and Nick Macfie)