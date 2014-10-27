(Adds finance and energy ministers, markets)
By Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA Oct 27 Indonesian President Joko Widodo
held his first cabinet meeting on Monday and gave his top four
ministers until the end of the week to identify policy changes
that would remove growth bottlenecks.
Widodo was elected president in July, promising to provide a
clean and competent administration that endeared him to voters
tired of shoddy infrastructure, corruption and poverty in
Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"From the first day, we start working," Widodo said in
introductory remarks to the cabinet that were televised live.
"There is no need to wait for anything anymore."
Widodo, who was inaugurated last week, inducted 34 people
into his cabinet on Monday, a mix of technocrats and political
appointees from his coalition. The senior cabinet members are
the four coordinating ministers for economics, internal affairs,
maritime affairs and human development.
Markets did not react much to the new cabinet picks, with
stocks closing down 0.96 percent on Monday.
Indonesia faces strong economic headwinds from fiscal and
current account deficits, ballooning fuel subsidy costs, and the
slowest GDP growth in five years.
Chief Economics Minister Sofyan Djalil said the president
wanted to know how the government could make "quicker decisions
on delayed" projects.
A lack of roads, ports, electricity and other basic
services, along with corrupt bureaucracies, is beginning to
disenchant foreign investors, essential for the resource-based
economy to grow.
"We need to make it easier (for businesses) to get
licences," Djalil told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
"Right now, it's harder to get a licence than to build a power
plant."
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said investment needed
to grow more and faster to be able to meet the president's
annual economic growth target of 7 percent, a level he did not
expect until at least 2016.
"The president stressed that a lot of people want to invest
in Indonesia. But if the government can't help with land
acquisitions and simplifying the licensing scheme, no one will
enter Indonesia," Brodjonegoro told reporters.
Foreign investors have raised particular concerns over
Indonesia's energy and gas sector, which has been rocked by
corruption scandals that have implicated top government
officials, including former energy minister Jero Wacik.
"I ask the media to help this ministry rebuild public
trust," new Energy Minister Sudirman Said told reporters at his
first news conference.
"If (the energy industry) is not addressed seriously, we
will enter a period of crisis."
