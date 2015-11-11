JAKARTA Nov 11 Indonesia has no travel
restrictions on foreign journalists in its easternmost province
of Papua, the country's security chief said on Wednesday, vowing
to dismiss any police officials who blocked such freedom.
The comments, which reflect an apparent delay in
implementing President Joko Widodo's six-month-old decision to
scrap the curbs in politically-sensitive Papua, came the same
day that a human rights body queried why they still persist.
On a visit to the remote province, Widodo said foreign
journalists no longer needed special permission to travel there,
a requirement imposed decades ago because of a long-simmering
secessionist movement.
"I don't see any restrictions anymore," Indonesia's security
chief, Luhut Panjaitan, told reporters on Wednesday, when asked
about the media curbs. "I need someone to call me if there is a
problem - I'll fix the problem."
Asked why the national police still required all foreign
journalists to apply for a travel permit for Papua, he
responded, "If it is necessary we can fire them".
In a report published on Wednesday, titled "Something to
Hide?", U.S.-based Human Rights Watch questioned why the media
restrictions still remain in place.
Widodo needs to issue a written directive, said Phelim Kine,
the group's deputy Asia director, adding that journalists
seeking travel permits still faced intense opposition from
officials.
Soon after Widodo's announcement of the removal of the
restrictions, senior government and security officials had
maintained that foreign journalists would still need permission
and permits to visit the area.
Last year, two French journalists convicted of misusing
their tourist visas to work as journalists in Papua spent 11
weeks in detention before being sent home.
Papua, which is home to one of the biggest copper mines
operated by U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan, was
incorporated into Indonesia under a widely criticised
U.N.-backed vote in 1969, after Jakarta took over the area in
1963 at the end of Dutch colonial rule.
Following decades of neglect, Widodo is looking to open up
the impoverished region, which has a history of clashes between
security forces and the insurgents.
