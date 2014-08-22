UPDATE 8-Oil edges lower, trade thin as some cash in after 3-week rally
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quotes, updates prices and volumes)
JAKARTA Aug 22 Indonesian president-elect Joko Widodo said on Friday he would like to see the outgoing president increase fuel prices before he starts his five-year term in October, a move that would help ease ballooning government subsidy costs.
"If we can do it now, it will be a lighter (burden)," Widodo told reporters when asked if he would like to see a fuel price rise before October.
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. shale production in May was set for its biggest monthly increase in more than two years, government data showed on Monday, as producers stepped up their drilling activity with oil prices hovering at over $50 a barrel.