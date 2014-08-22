JAKARTA Aug 22 Indonesian president-elect Joko Widodo said on Friday he would like to see the outgoing president increase fuel prices before he starts his five-year term in October, a move that would help ease ballooning government subsidy costs.

"If we can do it now, it will be a lighter (burden)," Widodo told reporters when asked if he would like to see a fuel price rise before October.

