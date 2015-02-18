* Japan ended Indonesia imports about 10 yrs ago on bird-flu
* Restart could be seen as seal of approval for Indonesia
* Indonesia wants to break into regional poultry markets
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, Feb 18 Indonesian poultry suppliers are
weeks away from making their first exports of processed chicken
to Japan in a decade, an endorsement of quality that will boost
the Southeast Asian nation's push into a regional market
dominated by Thailand.
That is good news for global commodities giant Cargill Inc
and Indonesian food group, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur
Tbk, which have announced plans to invest several
hundred million dollars in Indonesia's poultry sector, aiming to
tap a chunk of Asia's export potential, as well as strong
domestic growth.
Japan cut off Indonesian imports around 10 years ago over
avian-flu concerns, but agreed to a resumption after a visit by
trade delegates to updated facilities on Java island last
summer, said Nurlaila Nur Muhamad, director of agriculture and
forestry product exports at Indonesia's trade ministry.
"The first Japan poultry shipment is now imminent," she told
Reuters. "We have a chance at exporting to other countries, not
only Japan ... The first choice is Asia."
Hit by scares over chicken meat safety in 2014, Japan was
open to further diversifying its poultry supplies beyond China
and Thailand, signing an agreement with Indonesia in late August
that is expected to be worth up to $200 million a year. Japan's
total annual poultry imports were worth 150 billion yen ($1.3
billion) in 2014.
In 2003, before the ban on shipments, Indonesian cargoes
accounted for less than 1 percent of the total value of Japan's
poultry imports.
As Japanese buyers are known for their strict quality
controls, industry sources said the move could be seen a seal of
approval for Indonesian chicken, stoking its potential to
penetrate other Asian markets. The country's poultry exports are
currently negligible.
Japanese government officials confirmed that Indonesian
shipments had been given the green light, but were unsure when
they would begin. They also noted that fresh meat was not
included.
Any boost to overseas demand for Indonesian goods would be
welcomed by the new government of President Joko Widodo, after
Southeast Asia's largest economy got off to a weak start to the
year with overall exports in January falling more sharply than
expected.
ROOM TO GROW
Currently worth more than $4 billion annually, Indonesia's
domestic poultry sector also has plenty of potential to grow as
the world's biggest Muslim population eats more meat as the
economy expands. Annual per capita consumption currently stands
at just 7 kg, way behind neighbours Malaysia at 39 kg and Brunei
at 48 kg.
"The main reason why Indonesian poultry is very attractive
is simply because it's the largest Muslim country - everybody
eats chicken here and they don't eat pork," said Henry Wibowo, a
Citigroup analyst in Indonesia.
Indonesians are seen eating more chickens this year than in
2014, according to analysts, with inflationary pressures easing
after a decision to remove price controls allowed fuel prices to
fall.
That will help boost chicken sales at local companies like
PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia, PT Malindo Feedmill Tbk
and PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk.
DON'T COUNT CHICKENS JUST YET
But industry specialists note it will take time for the
country to emerge as a regional powerhouse akin to Thailand,
which has benefitted from 30 years of joint government-private
collaboration.
At home, the industry will have to develop consumer tastes
for end-products like nuggets and sausages, which offer higher
margins than the whole birds currently favoured at wet markets,
analysts said.
The industry will also need to lower costs, push for high
sanitary standards and allow inspections acceptable to
international buyers.
"It is not going to be so easy," said Joachim Otte, a
livestock policy officer at the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture
Organisation in Bangkok.
"They have so much domestic demand that needs to be
satisfied which is much easier. You might take the international
market as an additional benefit or bonus."
