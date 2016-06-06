(Corrects to remove reference to mine in headline)
JAKARTA, June 6 The Japan Bank for International
Cooperation (JBIC) agreed on a $3.4 billion loan for the
controversial Batang coal power project, after years of delay,
the publicly funded Japanese bank said.
JBIC will contribute just over $2 billion to the loan to
fund the 2,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Central Java.
Other Japanese banks including Sumitomo Mitsui, Mizuho and Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi are also joning the loan, JBIC said in a
release late on Friday.
Financial close of the loan for the coal-powered station was
delayed two months, just one of many hitches for the project.
Indonesia's Supreme Court had earlier thrown out a
landholders' lawsuit on technical grounds, paving the way for
the government to take over the remaining land for the project.
Construction was meant to begin in 2012, but has been
repeatedly delayed as dozens of landowners refused to give up
their paddy fields for the power plant.
PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia (BPI) - a joint venture set up
by Indonesian coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk and
Japan's Itochu Corp and Electric Power Development Co
(J-Power) - is building and operating the project.
Japan is one of the few industrialized economies that still
promotes coal heavily, including technology to reduces carbon
emissions from the world's dirtiest fossil fuel. Critics say the
reductions are too small to justify the expense, especially as
renewable energy sources become cheaper.
