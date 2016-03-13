JAKARTA, March 13 A consortium made up of
Indonesia's state energy firm PT Pertamina and Japan's Marubeni
Corp has signed a deal with General Electric for
the U.S. firm to provide gas turbines for a $2 billion power
plant in Java, Pertamina said.
The consortium intends to bid to build and operate the
1,600-megawatt plant, which would be the biggest gas and steam
power station in Indonesia, in a tender held by state utility
firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara in May, Pertamina said in a
statement on Sunday.
The consortium has also asked South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp
to provide engineering, procurement and construction
for the power plant, Pertamina said. It did not give any
financial details.
Southeast Asia's largest economy has set an ambitious goal
of building more than 35 gigawatts of power stations by 2019,
the bulk of which are expected to be coal-powered.
(Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)