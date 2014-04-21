By Wilda Asmarini
| JAKARTA, April 21
JAKARTA, April 21 Indonesian demand for
liquefied natural gas (LNG) is expected to double to 56 cargoes
in 2015 compared to this year, said a senior official with state
electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
.
Indonesia's domestic gas fields are struggling to keep up
with surging power demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy,
forcing it to look overseas for supplies.
Thirty-eight of the 56 LNG cargoes needed next year will go
to PLN's gas-fired power stations in Jakarta and other West Java
cities, PLN oil and gas division chief Suryadi Mardjoeki told
Reuters by phone.
The Arun gas project in Aceh, which has been converted into
a receiving terminal from an LNG production hub, is expected to
take 12 cargoes, while six will sent to Bali and Makassar in
South Sulawesi.
PLN has not yet secured commitments for 22 of the additional
cargoes it needs to meet the forecast growth in demand next
year.
The company hopes the Bontang gas project that processes LNG
from the Mahakam field, Indonesia's top gas-producing region,
will meet this need when an existing supply contract with a
Japanese buyer expires, Mardjoeki said.
"Hopefully we can divert (the gas to PLN) next year," he
said, adding that the firm's demand was expected to reach 60
cargoes in 2016.
"In the following years, I don't know where we will get
(gas) from."
PLN, which generates the majority of Indonesia's
electricity, was in talks with several international LNG
producers, Mardjoeki said, but declined to name them.
Indonesia's LNG output was expected to decline steadily
until at least 2019, while demand surges by at least 10 percent
a year.
State-owned energy firm Pertamina in December
signed its first LNG import agreement with U.S.-based Cheniere
Energy Inc for 0.8 million tonnes annually from 2018. It
is hoping to finalise a second deal to import 1-2 million tonnes
of LNG a year from a supplier in Africa or the United States
this year.
(Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Randy Fabi and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)