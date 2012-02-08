JAKARTA Feb 8 Indonesia's state
electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN)
saw its income rise in 2011 by 31 percent to 213
trillion Rupiah ($23.7 billion) from 162 trillion rupiah ($18
billion) in 2010, the company said on Wednesday.
The company's profit was up 6 percent in 2011 to 10.7
trillion rupiah($1.20 billion) from 10.09 trillion rupiah ($1.12
billion) in 2010.
Last year, PLN's income and profit was boosted by its
decision to increase access to electricity which resulted in new
customers and the company is set to continue the policy in a bid
to meet rising demand, it said in a statement.
On January 31, the company announced plans to increase its
capital expenditure by 8 percent to 70 trillion rupiah ($7.79
billion) this year to build power plants and improve its
distribution network.
Indonesia has been criticized for its inability to meet
rising energy demands from business and the problem threatens
growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
($1 = 8990 rupiah)
(Reporting By Reza Thaher; Editing by Matthew Bigg)